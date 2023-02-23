You’ve made us proud – Youth group that paid for Ato Forson’s nomination forms

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson

A youth group in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency has paid a sum of GHC 5,000 for nomination forms for the Minority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to the group known as CAF BOARD, Ato Forson has made them and the entire Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency proud by being an efficient MP, hence their decision to pay for his nomination forms to enable him to contest again.



The group has pledged to vigorously campaign and support Ato Forson to retain the seat in the 2024 election, as well as John Dramani Mahama to become President.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency Communication Officer, Mr. Galahad Alex Andoh, received the money and promised to work hard together with all NDC supporters for Ato Forson to record a landslide in the election.