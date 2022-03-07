15
You've seen your taxes at work in all towns and regions – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 1 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the taxes being paid by Ghanaians are being used to embark on projects across the country.

He said the projects are visible for all Ghanaians to see.

He cited the construction of classroom blocks, clinics, small-town water facilities, factories and roads as some of the projects embarked on by his government.

In a tweet, President Akufo-Addo said, “Fellow Ghanaians, in all of your communities, villages, towns, constituencies and regions, you have seen your taxes at work, whether it is the construction of a classroom block, a clinic, a small-town water facility, a factory or a road.”

He further said “I will not renege on my pledge to help create a progressive and prosperous Ghana. I, however, cannot do this alone. I need the backing of each and every one of you if we are to bounce back together, and build a Ghana beyond aid.”



