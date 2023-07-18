'You want to generate revenue on the head of Kwame Nkrumah?' – CPP scribe bemoans Nkrumah Park rates

CPP General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah

General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Yaa Jantuah has questioned the apparent commercialisation of the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park specifically the rates being charged visitors by the management

Speaking in interview with TV3 the CPP scribe said the state should consider other means of generating revenue for the maintenance of the park rather than imposing fines on visitors including school children.



“You want to generate revenue on the head of Kwame Nkrumah? Is that where we are going to generate revenue? There are so many ways of generating revenue in this country. That should be done properly because that place is meant to honour Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Are we honouring him in this manner by making money out of him?” she questioned.



Describing the entry fee charged by management of the park as disincentive to the public, Nana Yaa Jantuah said she expects the management to charge not more than GH¢10 for a Ghanaian adult while making entry free to school children.



“I saw a woman on TV saying that they thought that the kids will be exempted but the kids, the young ones are paying GH¢5 to enter. So if you have let's say 30 students how much are you paying and who is funding it if you are in a GES school where you budgetary allocation is always late? So who is funding it? It comes back to the parents,” she said.

“GH¢25 per person in this economic situation. When the person is going to pay GH¢25, the person is thinking about their pocket, the person is thinking about what they will use to buy food. GH¢25 can get you a ball of kenkey and some fish,” the CPP general secretary added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 4, 2023, commissioned the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.



With the aim of attracting domestic and international tourists, the park was redeveloped at a cost of $3.5 million investment by the government.



To gain entry into the premises, non-Ghanaian adults are required to pay GH¢100 while Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢25. The fee for school children is now pegged GH¢5 from an earlier GH¢1 charge.

For tertiary students who are non-Ghanaians visiting the facility, they will have to pay GH¢60 while Ghanaian tertiary students will pay GH¢15.



