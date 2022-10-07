'You want us to believe you're fighting galamsey? No' - Akufo-Addo Scolded

Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has said President Akufo-Addo can not be trusted in fighting the Galamsey menace.

According to him, the President appointed all the people in charge of lands, minerals, forests, regions, and districts but everything is being destroyed yet all his appointees are intact and still at post.



"You are the President. All of Ghana's gold is entrusted to you. You appointed all the people in charge of lands, minerals, forests, regions, districts etc. Everything is being destroyed yet all your appointees are intact. You want us to believe you're fighting Galamsey? No," he posted on his Twitter page Thursday morning.



Successful Galamsey Fight Requires Collaborative, National Effort – Prez Akufo-Addo



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated his commitment to working hand-in-hand with Chiefs, traditional rulers and all stakeholders in the fight against Galamsey.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “it is obvious that, if we are to win the fight, you and I have to take the lead to collaborate closely to do so. That is why I am here today.”



Addressing the National House of Chiefs on Wednesday, 5th October 2022, the President noted that eighty percent (80%) of the lands in Ghana continue to be under the custody of Chiefs, whereas the remainder of twenty percent (20%) is held in trust by the President.



President Akufo-Addo indicated that, since he took office, on 7th January 2017, he has made it a central feature of his presidency to lead in the efforts to rid the country of the menace of Galamsey, with a firm commitment made in his inaugural speech on the matter.



