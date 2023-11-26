You want us to farm 24 hours for people to take our wives away? – Regional Minister questions Mahama

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu has rubbished former President John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy questioning its suitability for farming communities.

Addressing a gathering in the Upper East Region in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Yakabu said the policy among other things threatens the conjugal stability of the people in the area whose main occupation is farming.



“The vice president is saying that he understands the region. He says that this 24-hour economy, my brothers, when we work in the farms and we are tired in the night we have to sleep with our wives.



“We have to be with our wives. In the night you want us to go and be farming and then people will come and take our wives away?” the minister questioned amidst shouts of no from his audience.



Stephen Yakubu’s statement comes on the back of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s criticism of Mr Mahama’s proposal of a 24-hour economy.



Mr Mahama who is the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress recently proposed a 24-hour economy which he says would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.

However, his biggest contender for the 2024 presidential election, Dr Bawumia who is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has argued that the policy lacks creative thinking.



“This is one idea that John Mahama thinks that he has brought, it is a bad idea, it is an idea that hasn’t been thought through so I want you to compare me to John Mahama, who has the ideas to transform this economy.



“The track record of John Mahama doesn’t show innovative thinking, it doesn’t show ideas, the track record of Dr Bawumia is idea after idea. I have my own priorities and I have my own vision, when I become president I will bring more ideas and you will hear them very soon,” Dr Bawumia stated a recent campaign stop in the Northern Region.







