You were appointed, you can be dismissed - Haruna Iddrisu to Ofori-Atta

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Finance Minister fails to show up in parliament

Bagbin resummons Ofori-Atta



Businesses of Finance Ministry put on hold



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has raised concerns over what he says is Ken Ofori-Atta’s constant seeming disregard for parliament.



According to him, the finance minister has failed to show respect to the House as he comes to the House as and when he deems fit and convenient.



This according to the Minority must stop as he can be dismissed as minister just as he was appointed by the President and yet parliament will still be existent.



Speaking on the floor of the House on Thursday June 16, the minority leader said its disappointing the minister has failed to show up in the House to account for how the COVID-19 fund monies had been utilized since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

“The finance minister must demonstrate respect to the parliament of Ghana. He cannot be coming as at when he chooses or when he is available. This is parliament he is elected; we are not appointed to be siting. He can be dismissed tomorrow and we will be here,” Haruna Iddrisu said on the floor of the House.



Ken Ofori-Atta last Thursday failed to appear before the House despite being scheduled to respond to some queries from MPs.



At the close of sitting on Thursday, Alban Bagbin directed that the Minister should appear next Wednesday.



“Definitely, Wednesday will be a day he will have to answer all the questions and respond to the outstanding issues accounting for the utilization of the COVID-19 money. I hope the majority leader who is responsible for government business will communicate to the Minister responsible for Finance.”



The Speaker also indicated that has put all business from the Ministry of Finance on hold until all pending questions are answered, and a COVID-19 Expenditure statement is delivered by sector to the Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



