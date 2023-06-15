You were arrested for breaking the law so how dare you threaten the IGP? – Peace Watch slams Owusu Bempah

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopah Daniels, has taken a swipe at Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah over comments he made about the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Akuffo Dampare.

She said the man of God has no authority, power, or any right to threaten the IGP, hence he should back off from him so he would do his work.



An audio of a man of God threatening the IGP over the recent arrest is circulating on social media.



The audio, attributed to Rev. Bempah, contained comments aimed at the IGP.



"Tell the IGP that if he does not take care, I will make him regret becoming the IGP. Tell him that if he plays with me, he will be fed up in this country. If he does not take care, I will deal with him harshly in Ghana. Inform him [IGP] that Akufo-Addo would not have been elected President without my assistance. Tell him [IGP] that some people lost their legs as a result of Akufo-Addo’s presidential bid. Tell him that some people have died as a result of Akufo-Addo.



Inquire if he is aware of my relationship with Akufo-Addo. Ask him where he was when Akufo-Addo’s wife and Maame Busia were frequently visiting me. He should ask Captain Smart what I did before Akufo-Addo became President. Is he aware of the sacrifices made before Akufo-Addo was elected President? It was because of Akufo-Addo. Gladys Asmah died. Because of Akufo-Addo, Maame Ama Busia’s leg was amputated. If he [IGP] wants me to reveal secrets, I will do so. He should not play with me; I will deal with him harshly.”

Reacting to the comments, Madam Daniels said the man of God must respect himself and behave as a man of God like the likes of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Dag Heward Mills and others.



During an appearance on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm’s Frontline, she stated, ”These comments were unfortunate. I am disgusted and wonder why a so-called man of God would threaten the IGP. How dare you tell the IGP that you make him regret becoming IGP. Concentrate on your role as a God-fearing man. The audio on social media is disturbing, disrespectful, and not of the best. Can you muster the courage to threaten the military chief? We must be cautious because no one is above the law.”



President Akufo-Addo is not above the law; how much of a man of God are you? So what if you were the one who appointed him President? Are you the Almighty? We must respect one another. The IGP is a family man with many admirers, so threatening him would not go down well with the public.”



She asked the Christian Council to call the man of God to order since he is denigrating the Christian community.



"You [Bempah] broke the law and were arrested,” he said. You are not exempt from the law. You broke into Agradaa’s house and threatened her. You’ve been arrested, and you’re threatening the IGP”.