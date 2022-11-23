‘You were sold to us as an Economic Wizkid, not Black Stars captain’ – Sam George to Bawumia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has berated Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia over his video message in support of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In a post shared by the MP, he said the vice president should focus on getting the country out of the economic hardship rather than show his football skills.



“When the head of the Economic Management Team is showing football skills at a time our economy is in the KVIP and our currency is toilet paper value, you know we have a major issue.



“Fix the economy Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. You were sold to us as an Economic Wizkid not Black Stars captain. Abufus3m!” parts of the MP’s post read.



The video message that was shared on the vice president’s Facebook page opens with Dr Bawumia showing off his football skills, including a rainbow flick.



“The moment has come for the Black Stars to take on the world. We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimidated by anyone. I want to urge the Black Stars to play their hearts out for mother Ghana.



“We can stand the world; we have done it before and we can do it once again. They should go out and emulate the historic deeds of their predecessors. God bless you all, we can do it. Go Ghana go, go black stars go,” Dr Bawumia said.

The Black Stars, on Thursday, November 23, 2022, will kick off their world cup campaign against Portugal who are tipped as one of the tournament’s favourites.



