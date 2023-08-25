You will be deeply sorry if you keep NPP or bring back NDC – Dr. Ankrah

Dr. Sam Ankrah

An independent presidential candidate has declared that if Ghanaians do not vote out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and deny the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) the opportunity to return to power, they will be sorry.

Dr. Sam Ankrah, an investment banker, claims that Ghanaians complain about the two parties six months after each election, but then vote for them again.



According to the strategist, Ghana has been in the same cycle for the past thirty years, with these two parties making unrealistic promises while having no impact on the lives of the people.



In a recent interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that it was past time to give an experienced person the opportunity to govern.



He said that the country requires assistance, but the change in leadership in the NDC and the NPP has not helped.



The world around us, he added, is changing, and if we do not change the situation and have the necessary leadership to lead the country to prosperity, we will be sorry.

Dr. Ankrah bemoaned the fact that Ghana spends more than it earns and that our leaders aren’t creative enough to come up with new ideas to help us generate multiple streams of income.



”We import everything, including tomatoes, onions, and toothpicks,” he said. We are not building a self-sustaining economy. We rely on outside assistance. These things must come to an end”.



He said: "We need to create economic modules that speak to our African experience. We need to process our raw materials”.



He described the unemployment rate as frightening, warning that if precautions were not taken, it could lead to security concerns for us.



"The 2024 election is everything to Ghanaians. It is everything to us. If we truly want to stop this, let us make a decision and change the status quo once and for all so that Ghana can experience glory once more.”