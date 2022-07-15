You will be fired if Nananom complain about your behaviour – Kennedy Agyapong to Ghana Gas Managers

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

The Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company, Kennedy Agyapong, has threatened to sack all senior management members if chiefs continue to complain about their behaviour to him.

According to him, some chiefs have expressed concerns about the lack of information regarding the development projects in their catchment areas.



He made the disclosure during a meeting between Nananom of the Nzema Maanle Council and the Ghana Gas Board to discuss developmental initiatives and difficulties.



“If I keep getting complaints like that, I’ll fire you all…because the last time I met you [managers], the elders complained and we told you that what the chiefs are looking for is not that difficult; they just want to be involved in what is happening in terms of development,“ the Board Chair said.

The Omanhene of Nsien, Awulae Agyefi Kwame, emphasized in his speech that, Ghana Gas should consult Nananom for their input before making a decision.



He declared that Nananom should be treated with respect when it comes to development project since they are the custodians of the land.



The Board Chairman apologized to Nananom on behalf of the managers for not delivering information about the project’s development and vowed to improve ties between stakeholders.