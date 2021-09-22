You will be powerful if you pay homage to Nkrumah – Prophet Amoako-Atta

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

A prophet who is the founder of Lord’s Parliament Chapel in Accra has said anybody who identifies with Nkrumah’s vision and pays homage to him is likely to become powerful in society.

According to Prophet Francis Amoako-Atta, it is possible because the act and connection with the first president of the Republic has spiritual connotation which manifests in the lives of people.



Alluding to the last chapter and last but one verse of the book of Genesis in the Holy Bible, he likened people who pay homage to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to the Israelites who kept the bones of Joseph till God intervened and took them out of Egypt with the bones carried along for burial in Canaan.



“If the Israelites kept Joseph’s bones till God’s promise was fulfilled, then if anybody buys into Kwame Nkrumah’s vision and comes every year to connect with him—however, the person is—he will be reloaded. If not him [one who pays homage], then his child will be. It is very spiritual,” he said.



Some members of the public viewing the site of the late President’s tomb at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

He was quick to add that Ghanaians are not progressing in life because such are the things we take for granted.



The Church Overseer spoke on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoɔ morning show with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on September 21, 2021, when the country was commemorating the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.



Some foreign nationals and locals present at the Mausoleum.



His comment was in reaction to actions of Former National Chairman for People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, who went to pay homage to the late leader.