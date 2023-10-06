You will be sidelined! Henry Quartey leading 'capture' of GA/R for Bawumia - Adakabri alleges

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

Adakabri Frimpong Manso, presenter with Accra-based Neat FM, has alleged that the Greater Accra Regional Minister is leading a charge to whip major political leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region to the side of presidential flagbearer hopeful, Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Quartey, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central had called a meeting recently at which he threatened fellow MPs, constituency chairmen and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) who are not on the side of Vice President Bawumia in the upcoming primaries.



Speaking on his Meman Nti show earlier this week, Adakabri stated: “Regional Minister called MPs in Greater Accra, all Constituency chairmen and all MCEs in the region, what at all did you call them for? It is the lopsided nature of the internal contest that has led to a resignation.



“You go and tell them that they should all work in the interest of one person, the Vice President, what is that Henry Quartey?



“It is this that angers people… that if all of you do not propagate the Bawumia candidature, you will be sidelined. Do you do that to people in one group?” he lamented.



Quartey has recently come under attack from Assin Central MP and flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong who said in Kumasi that he was upset with some derogatory comments Quartey, who supports Bawumia, has made about him.

Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







