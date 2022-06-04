'You will be wasting your money if you contest John Boadu' - Chairman Wontumi

The newly-elected Ashanti regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately called Chairman Wontumi has said anyone from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who will contest John Boadu as the General Secretary will be wasting his or her money.

He described Mr. Boadu as someone who has “passed through fire” and become stronger through that experience. He noted that the 2024 elections would be difficult so the NPP needs to build a team that would support Mr. John Boadu.



“The truth is that in the direction that we are heading, if we want someone to contribute to our success John Boadu is the surest bet, anyone who will contest John Boadu is just wasting his money,” Chairman Wontumi spoke to the media after meeting all failed aspirants of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.



Chairman Wontumi has declared his support for the incumbent NPP General Secretary John Boadu in the NPP National elections in July 2022.

Watch the video below:



