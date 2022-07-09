0
'You will lose the NPP Presidential primaries' - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Owusu Afriyie Akoto 22 Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has taken a swipe at the Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto over his performance at the agric sector.

For a long while now, farmers have been complaining bitterly about the inadequate supply of fertilizers to fertilize their produce.

Those into animal rearing, particularly poultry and piggery, also complain about other challenges affecting them and some have accused the Agric Minister of paying no attention to their plight.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is said to be more focused on his presidential aspiration than he is on improving the livelihood of the farmers and enhancing the progress of the sector.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, who is also a farmer, told host Kwami Sefa Kayi how the Agriculture Minister's billboards about him announcing his desire to contest for the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been scattered everywhere.

Listing Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as one of the poor-performing Ministers, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah stressed that, "he should remember that he will lose the primaries", to wit the Minister should stop harbouring such a vision to become a Presidential candidate and lead the NPP to the 2024 elections.

Source: peacefmonline.com
