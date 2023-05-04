You won't go scot-free – GJA President warns politicians who abuse journalists

The GJA President pledged the association’s commitment to ensuring professional standards

The President of the Ghana Journalists Associaiton (GJA), Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has said the association will continue to put pressure on the Ghana Police Service to ensure that it concludes investigations into the murder of slain journalist Ahmed Suale.

The GJA President was speaking in Accra, on the occasion of the 2023 World Press Freedom Day.



“On this day, we cannot forget Ahmed Suale, four years after his gruesome murder. We continue to seek justice for him by putting pressure on the authorities concerned to up their game,” Mr Dwumfour noted.



He stressed the association’s commitment to ensuring justice for the slain journalist.



“Quite recently, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice disclosed that the docket on Ahmed Suale had not reached his office considering the fact his office has prosecutorial powers.



"As an association, we will continue putting pressure on the Police to conclude the investigation on the matter and submit the docket to the AG for the necessary action,” he noted.

Calling on journalists across the country to “come together” and “fight hard for a more liberated society,” the GJA President, urged journalists not to “entertain politicians or individuals who will poison the atmosphere with intemperate and provocative remarks. Let's perform our professional roles while keeping the country's peace in mind,” as the political season approaches.



Mr Dwufour cautioned politicians against the abuse of the country’s journalists.



“Permit me to also use this occasion to warn politicians who have a propensity for abusing journalists or stifling free expression that they will not go scot-free.



“We are prepared to safeguard all media professionals as they perform their duties with diligence,” he said.



“We commit ourselves to promoting professional standards in the media and urge all journalists and media houses to uphold the highest level of integrity and professionalism. We will not hesitate to call out any journalist or media organisation that indulges in flagrant violations of professional ethics and standards.



“This is in view of the recognition that press freedom and indeed all other forms of freedoms go with responsibility and the duty to respect public sensibilities, human dignity and public interest," he noted.



He also reiterated “the celebration of World Press Freedom Day would become an annual charade if state institutions do not commit themselves to changing the narrative and maintaining the rights of Journalists for once.”



This year’s global World Press Freedom Day is themed: 'Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all Other Human Rights.”



Ghana’s theme for the celebration is “Freedom of Expression: A Driver for all Human Rights for Ghana’s Development.