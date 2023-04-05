You won’t win 2024 election by lying about economy – NPP tells NDC

NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop being dishonest in its assessments of economic situation in the country currently.

According to the NPP, though it has very well- managed the Ghanaian economy and made some considerable gains its political rivals the NDC has consistently employed dishonest tactics to Bury the gains.



The National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday advised the NDC to quit using deceit in its bid to win power.



“The NDC must desist from the habit and strategy of deceit in its quest for power. Such methods are often short-term but have long-term ramifications for democracy, public confidence, and, not least, the global perception and embrace of our dear country, Ghana”, he said.

Chairman Ntim added: “Let me end by passing this piece of advice through you to the NDC. As a political party, the NDC has a sacred responsibility, to be honest, and upfront with Ghanaians in all things.”



He further charged party members to trumpet the enviable achievements of the Akufo-Addo led NPP government.



“I call on the rank and file of the NPP to arise and mobilise behind our government to defeat the onslaught of the NDC propaganda. This means that all of us in the NPP, from polling stations upward, must become canvassers and communicators to help disabuse the minds of our fellow Ghanaians from the misinformation that the NDC is feeding the nation.”