You worked in Aliu Mahama’s office, how can you call Bawumia a ‘religious prostitute? – Agyepong slams Sam George

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyepong has slammed the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, over his description of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as a “religious prostitute”.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’s Upfront programme, Kwabena Agyapong, indicated that Sam George’s comment was reckless.



He added that he is surprised to hear Sam George make such a comment because he used to work in the office of the late former Vice President Aliu Mahama.



“Some of the irresponsible comments coming from people should not be happening. The young man who used to work at Aliu Mahama’s office and is now an NDC MP in Prampram.



“He was in the castle with us. I was surprised at the comment that he made… describing Dr Bawumia as a religious prostitute. I think it is completely (sic). These are the kinds of wording that we should not be using in our politics," he said.



He added, “I’m a Christian. Do you know the number of prayers I have received from Imams? If you are a politician, do you know the amount of things that you have to do?"



What Sam George said:

Sam George, in a bid to take a swipe at the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, called the latter a 'religious prostitute.'



He made these proclamations when he appeared on the November 8 edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV.



He explained that the vice president professes his faith in both the Islamic and Christian religions concurrently, seeing that he is mostly seen in churches and mosques, for political activities.



Explaining further, Sam George referenced instances when the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, remained silent on issues that were most important to Muslims, such as the Hijab controversy, and the killings of Muslim youth in Kumasi.



To him, no true Muslim will also publicly proclaim Jesus as Lord and Saviour or kneel before men of God for prayers.



“When the issue of the Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls, did you ever hear Dr. Bawumia speak? When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, he was silent. When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia was silent.

“No true Muslim anywhere in this world believes that Jesus Christ is our lord and saviour. No true Muslim kneels before a Catholic priest or a pastor to lay hands on them - only Bawumia. If you like, you can take the Suraj Mariama that talks about who Jesus is. They do not see Jesus Christ as their lord and personal saviour as we do,” he said.



