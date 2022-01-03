You would have been sodomised in prison if arrested – Kofi Oduro teases colleague prophets

Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro, head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries has said his colleague prophets are lucky they stayed away from their doom prophecies.

According to him, they would have laughed at the wrong side of their mouths if they tried what had become an annual ritual and challenge between prophets in the country.



He made this known while addressing his congregation on Sunday, January 2, 2022.



The prophet who has always been a critic of doom prophecies that are made public said his colleagues could have ended up at prison so for the fear of that, they could not tell the world what the Lord had communicated to them.



“Some people are afraid of the police station. Dampare was at Lapaz checking the state of security in the country’s capital and people were in their churches complaining about him preventing them from prophesying."



"If you are a man, prophesy and say needless things. When you are arrested and sent to Tesano or Accra Command and you are sent on remand to Nsawam then you are dead. That is the hub for homosexuals. They will scatter your anus and by the time you are brought back, you’ll have sores all over your anus,” he said albiet teasingly.

31st December 2021 was the first under the watch of the new Inspector General Of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.



Prior to the day, the police issued a statement cautioning against prophecies that will contravene the rights of well meaning Ghanaians indicating that Prophets who will contravene the laws will be made to answer.



This year, not much prophecies were heard and the few were shockingly also not spelling out doom.







