Young Ghanaian lawyers counselled to serve with truth and dedication

Some young Ghanaian lawyers in a group photo with High Court Judges

Source: GNA

The Eastern Regional branch of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has marked the 42nd anniversary of three High Court judges murdered in 1979 with a call on young lawyers to serve Ghana with truth and dedication.

Joined by High Court Judges, tributes were read in honour of Justice Adjei Agyapong, Justice Sarkodie Addo and Justice Mrs Cecilia Koranteng Addo, who were murdered in the heat of the 1979 revolution.



Mr Kwasi Amoako Adjei, Regional Chairman of GBA, also said their death would always serve as a cue to stand for the truth and ethics of the legal profession.



He said, “It's refreshing to note that this tragedy has not been repeated in the past 42 years and we hope it shall never again."



He encouraged young lawyers to distinguish themselves with hard work, dedication and determination to serve on the country’s bench.

Reverend Emmanuel Owusu-Mensah, a Minister of Ascension Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in exhortation, said the judges died for “truth, God and country” and has left an indelible mark in the annals of history.



He said their murder should serve as a reminder to all lawyers and judges to always stand for truth, God and country.



"You have been called to this profession by God and always be conscious of that and stand for the truth for him alone and country so it shall be well with you," he said.



Wreaths were later laid in front of the Koforidua High Court.