Young Policewoman dies shortly after reporting sick

Lance Corporal Sheila A Opoku is said to have reported being sick

A young female Police officer has met her untimely death at Boso in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Lance Corporal Sheila A Opoku is said to have reported being sick at the station on Sunday on November 7, 2021, and was rushed to the Boso clinic.



However, after a few hours of her admission at the hospital, the Medical Assistant at the facility pronounced her dead.

Police say efforts are being made to convey her mortal remains to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation and Autopsy.