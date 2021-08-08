Young girls advised against sexual relationships with men

Florence Ernestina Bobi, educating young girls on sexual relationships

Source: Senyalah Castro

Florence Ernestina Bobi, a retired education director, has advised young girls against having sexual relationships with men, stating that such connections can be harmful to their personal development.

She said the things adolescent girls should rather prioritize and dedicate their time to, are their education, religious activities and plans for their lives, and not getting entangled with men who only want to use them to satisfy their sexual desires.



The former director noted that when young girls give in to the sexual advances of men, they tend to lose focus in life and that in most cases make it difficult for them to develop and realize their full potential of becoming useful people in the society.



Speaking when she joined other speakers at the Our Lady of Lourdes Girls’ Senior High School (OLL SHS) in Navrongo to educate students on matters of sexual reproductive health, organized by Our Lady of Mercy Community Services (OLAM) with funding from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA -SENEGAL), Mrs. Bobi urged the students to avoid the company of friends who influence them into doing bad things such as engaging in premarital sex.



She explained that even though the growth in their bodies came with a strong sexual urge, it was proper for them to control such desires and remain disciplined until they are developed enough to be married.



She made the students understand that engaging in sex at a young age could result in teenage pregnancy which could make them drop out of school and lose a brighter future.

“when you agree to have sexual relationships with men and young boys and you get pregnant, you will drop out of school and that can affect who you become in the future. The man or boy who will impregnate you will still be in school but you the girl will drop out and be home. Have you helped yourself or taken yourself backward? So, I will advise you all to stay away from men and boys who come to you for sexual relationships. Tell them you are not interested. You are still very young, so focus on your education, be prayerful and plan your life very well. Know what you want to become in the future and work towards it”. She admonished the students.



Gertrude Nabare, a retired educationist, on top of reiterating the advice for young girls to take their education seriously, urged them to pay attention to maintaining good personal hygiene.



She stated that a sound mind lived in a clean, healthy body and therefore young girls must take the cleanliness of their bodies seriously by bathing regularly and wearing clean clothes.



She also advised young girls against accepting gifts from men with hidden intentions, stating that such gestures are meant to lure them into sexual relationships.



A public health Nurse with the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Health Directorate, Matilda Yelbaya, for her part, called on parents to build friendlier relationships with their wards, particularly the female ones, such that the wards are able to approach them whenever they have issues relating to their sex life.

She also urged parents to make providing the needs of their teenage female children paramount in order to prevent them from falling into the hands of unscrupulous men who will capitalize on that to lure them into sexual relationships.



“Secondly, they should provide them with their needs. You see that some of them [girls] lack basic needs like sanitary pads, under wears and other things which push them to go seek for help somewhere and that one jeopardizes their lives”.



Mrs. Yelbaya urged the young girls to seek assistance from nearby health facilities whenever they have issues with their sexual health and need a professional to talk to.



Emmanuel Atiiga, the Executive Director of OLAM, addressing Journalists explained that the mission of the program, which has similarly been held in other second cycle schools in the area, was to mentor the female students and to educate them on celibacy to reduce teenage pregnancies.



He noted that the issue of pregnancies among young school girls was becoming alarming nationwide and there was the need for interventions such as what is being undertaken by the OLAM.

Mr. Atiiga enumerated a number of things responsible for the increasing menace, pointing out the lack of parental control as a major factor. He appealed to parents to pay attention to the needs of their female wards and adequately provide for them.



He also appealed to parents to have properly supervision over their children, especially when they are on break from school.



OLAM presented boxes of menstrual pad, gallons of liquid soap, oil, soft drinks and other provisions valued at GH¢10,000 to the school. Each of the nearly 1,000 students were given a packet of menstrual pad.