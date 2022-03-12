Young lady explains how her grandma, brother were trapped and burnt into ashes

Fire guts home of 90-year old woman

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Maame Yaa Konadu, a 21-year-old granddaughter of a 90-year-old woman who was burnt to death together with her grandson in a fire outbreak that occurred at Worakese has shared her ordeal about how the sad incident happened.



According to the young lady, she saw smoke coming from the house that was being occupied by her grandmother and the rest of the siblings in the early hours of Friday. The helpless lady started shouting for help to rescue her grandmother and the rest of the family but to no avail.



Maame Konadu said though she was able to save the other children in the house but still lost her 90-year-old grandmother and her 11-year-old brother, Yaw Mensah to the fire, thus after things got escalated.



"I did my best. I was able to save my other siblings except for Yaw Mensah who was nowhere to be found at that time. I kept shouting for help but still, nobody was close to helping me by then. The fire got tense and by the time people came around, it was too late," She sadly revealed to GhanaWeb.

According to Maame Konadu, her attempts to get fire service personnel on board also failed as her continuous call for 2 whole hours could not succeed.



"I later heard my grandmother shouting for help, but unfortunately she got burnt because it was too late".



A 90-year-old woman, Maame Adwoa Gyakoma and her 11-year-old grandson, Yaw Mensah were trapped and burnt into ashes in a fire outbreak that occurred at Worakese, a suburb of Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti region.



Nearby residents were thrown into a state of shock following the sad incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 11, 2022.