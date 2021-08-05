Young man murdered, body dumped at Pokuase

The body of the victim has been deposited at the morgue

A young man has been murdered at Pokuase ACP Junction.

Residents in the area woke up Thursday morning only to witness the incident.



According to an eyewitness account, the young man could have been shot because he had a hole under his chin.



Some of the residents have identified him as someone who robs people of the valuables in the area.

They also claimed that he forms part of a gang that operates in the area and steals from residents.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.