3
Menu
News

Young members of NPP must be taught party’s core values – Ntim

Stephen Ayesu Ntim Ss Stephen Ntim, National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim has emphasized the need for the party to educate its teeming young members on its core values of sacrifice to seek political power.

According to him, the NPP whenever in power has governed and will continue to govern this country along the ideals and philosophy of its founding fathers, namelyJoseph Boakye Danquah, George Paa Grant, Obetsebi Lamptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori-Atta, Solomon Odamtten, Kofi Abrefa Busia, S. D. Dombo, S. G. Antor, J. A. Braimah, Yakubu Tali (Tolon Na), R. E. G. Armattoe and many others, all of blessed memory.

Speaking at the 30th-anniversary celebration thanksgiving service in Accra on Sunday, July 31, 2022, Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim expressed pride in the fact that the NPP tradition has produced two presidents under the Fourth Republic.

“Our tradition has already produced two Presidents for the Fourth Republic, HE J. A. Kufour and HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in addition to Prof K. A. Busia as our first Prime Minister. We must be proud of this record and the record of many Ministers and Heads of Government and State Institutions that we can boast of. It is my fervent prayer that our tradition will continue to nurture to give our country such great leaders in 2025 and beyond.

“Today’s celebration is not the 30-year journey we have already chalked as a party since 1992, but we pay homage and celebrate our heroes and heroines since the inception of our tradition. It is they, while the others slept, who toiled to bring us thus far. Their names are printed in our indelible memories and so long as there is Ghana, they will never be forgotten.”

Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: