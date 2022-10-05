Young nurse furnishes health facility with waiting room seats at Dama-Nkwanta

Stanislaus Bognuor

Stanislaus Bognuor is a practicing nurse at the Dama-Nkwanta Health Centre in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region of Ghana.

The Dama-Nkwanta Health Centre is said to have been constructed and commissioned in the year 2020 under the supervision of Hon. Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, the then District Chief Executive, current Member of Parliament for the Pru West Constituency in the Bono East Region and Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways.



The facility being new as of the year 2020, some Patients were not find it convenient whenever they visit the facility for medical attention because the Facility was lacking waiting room seats and another piece of furniture in the Out Patient Department (OPD).



As the health workers and residents of the community were patiently waiting for the government’s intervention to furnish them with waiting room seats and other needed items, A Philanthropist and a health worker of the Dama-Nkwanta Health Centre, Stanislaus Bognuor, found it necessary to furnish the facility with some furniture out of his personal gains.



Mr. Bognuor in an interview with hitnewsgh.com when asked the rationale behind what he did, said “I don’t know why I should enjoy whilst others suffer, the patients are to come to the facility for medical checkups and treatment, so why should they be left stranded because of unavailability of furniture?

He was further interrogated as to why he should do that when the government had failed to do what is expected of it before commissioning the facility, and this is what he said, “the Government can’t be left to do everything though it is its responsibility. Moreover, I felt the patients were going through a lot of stress whenever they visit the Facility, and I had no option but to opt-in to ensure that we are all at peace and enjoy the services together.”



"The future of Ghana is not promising if this is what is going to be experienced in the days ahead of us, the government should therefore make everything available before commissioning a facility to promote a serene nurse-patients community," he added.



This has however been trending on Social media as to why a young practising nurse in his mid-twenties should do such a thing in a country with this economic crisis.