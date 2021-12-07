Young people can solve the problems of society through entrepreneurship - Kofi Amoah

Great businesses controlling the world were born from young minds, Kofi Amoah

Entrepreneurship is identifying problems in the society and solving with structures, Kofi Amoah



Create opportunities for the Ghanaian youth, they are our future, Progeny Ventures CEO



The CEO of Progeny Ventures International, Dr. Kofi Amoah has said that young people can solve the problems of society through entrepreneurship.



This assertion was made during a discussion on the missing link in Ghana's job and wealth creation with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown show, a GhanaWeb TV programme.



According to the serial entrepreneur, entrepreneurship is simply identifying problems in the society and putting up structures to correct or solve them.



"Entrepreneurship is a very very beautiful area. It is an important area for every society. Through entrepreneurship, young people can solve the problems of society.

"Entrepreneurship is nothing more than identifying a need in the society and putting together an organisation and structures to fulfill the need," Dr. Amoah stressed.



In a bid to encourage more youth people to venture into entrepreneurship, the businessman cited young Bill Gates of Microsoft , Steve Jobs of Apple and Larry Page of Google, all from the United States as young minds that identified an issue in their environment and created great jobs out of it.



Dr. Kofi Amoah said, "If you look at a place like the United States and young people like Bill Gates, when they were very young, Steve Jobs, Larry Page, all these people created wonderful businesses like Google, Facebook and these companies are really controlling the world.



"All these came from the minds of young people through the drive of entrepreneurship. So that's why I'm very passionate about us becoming very very serious about how to create opportunities for the Ghanaian youth because they are going to be our future."



Watch the interview below:



