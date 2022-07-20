Young people join terrorist groups because of ideology not material wealth – Security analyst

File photo

A security analyst has called on Ghanaians to disabuse the notion that many of the young people who throng to join terrorist organizations do so because of material wealth.

According to Ibrahim Sulley, young people do not join many of these terror groups because they do not have jobs.



He said many of the young people who seek to join many of these groups in the West African sub-region are motivated by the ideologies of the organizations.



“They know that if they join these groups the result at the end of the day is that they will die in the line of duty,” he explained adding that “So material wealth cannot be a motivation for joining these groups.”



He was categorical that the founders of such groups also do not form the groups based on material things or wealth but based on some ideologies they have and want to propagate across the region.

He noted that there are instances where young people have left their university education to join some of these groups.



“Why will a person who is the university be willing to join these groups”? he questioned.



Mr Sulley said these in reaction to the news that as many as 200 young Ghanaians have joined a Jihadist group in an interview on the midday news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



He stressed that one cannot commit to terrorism activities and still benefit from it by way of material things because those who join end up dying in it or being arrested by security officials