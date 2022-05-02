Photo collage of Sammy Awuku, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and John Dumelo

While political parties prepare to elect their presidential flagbearers' hopefuls, there have been calls for young people to be allowed to contest for their various parties.

Many believe these young and vibrant political members may also have a strong vision for the country.



In no particular order, GhanaWeb has compiled a list of some young Ghanaians with presidential prospects;



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is one of the young Ghanaian politicians with presidential prospects.



He was elected the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi in 2016 after resigning from Joy FM as a broadcast journalist.

His admirable performance as Information Minister has given him credit as one of the candidates for the presidential position, especially during the COVID -19 pandemic.







Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's fast rise in politics and in-depth knowledge of governance and portfolio adds him to the list of young politicians with presidential prospects.



Winning the North Tongu Parliamentary seat under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at age 28, the lawmaker has risen through the ranks as a member of the then Candidate Atta Mills' campaign team to becoming a deputy minister of information at the presidency of the late John Atta Mills, he served on Government's Transition Team as Acting Secretary.

Ablakwa also served as deputy Minister for Education in charge of Tertiary Education under the then John Dramani Mahama administration.







Sammy Awuku



Sammy Awuku is a young Ghanaian who played a vital role in mobilizing the youth leading to NPP’s victory in the 2016 general election.



The current Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) served as the Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), a government agency that has the mandate to co-ordinate and facilitate employment opportunities for young people in Ghana.

He was also elected the NPP National Organizer before he was appointed NLA Director-General.







John Dumelo



A Ghanaian actor, farmer, and politician who has within a short time demonstrated enough passion and resilience to his cause to make Ghana a better place.



The 37-year-old actor and NDC's Ayawaso Wuogon Parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections gave his opponent a run for her money despite losing in the end. For most political watchers, John Dumelo demonstrated guts, immeasurable confidence, and performed surprisingly well, especially transitioning from the field of Creative Arts to mainline politics.

This tips the successful actor as a potential figure to run for the highest office of the land considering how far he has come.



