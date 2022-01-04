Young teacher commits suicide at Tamale

He was found with a rope fastened around his neck

A middle-aged teacher at the Anbariyya Islamic School whose name is given as Ziblim Mohammed Sadat has committed suicide.

Ziblim Mohammed Sadat, a resident Kaladan barracks new area within the Tamale metropolis has left residents in a state of shock as they never expected such an optimistic young man to take his life.



According to reports in the local media, he was found with a rope fastened to his neck and hanging from the ceiling in his room.



A friend to the deceased who spoke to Tamale-based Diamond FM on condition of strict anonymity is quoted to have said “I don’t believe Sadat could have killed himself, because he was very optimistic about life and most importantly his body does not suggest to me that he killed himself”.

The Tamale metropolitan police command is yet to come to a conclusion on why the young man decided to take his life.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) after inspection by the police for autopsy.



TWI NEWS