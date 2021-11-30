‘Younger’ Akufo-Addo could have fought corruption better – Ayariga

Dr Hassan Ayariga

Dr Hassan Ayariga says age is preventing President Akufo-Addo to fight corruption

He said, a 'younger' Akufo-Addo, would have fought corruption better than 77 year old Akufo-Addo



He spoke on Metro TV



Dr. Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have fought corruption better if he had become president earlier.



He explained that fifteen years ago, the President was that strong and he could fight corruption better with him monitoring events under his watch, but now he is ageing and could not be all that vigilant again.



Ayariga said on Metro TV’s ‘One on One’ show that aired on Monday, November 29, 2021, “At that time he was that strong, had enough time and could monitor the things that are happening, but at this time, I’m not sure he is that [strong].

“At 77 years of age, I can’t monitor all my children and know what they are doing, so, people have taken over this country, managing the country without enough of Nana Addo’s attention and corruption went so high to its peak. We saw it at different places, so, for me, corruption is a canker.”



When asked by the host if the President did not think age will catch him up while in government, Dr Ayariga said, President Akufo-Addo being in the office at age 77 is like a retirement package for him and after two, three years, he will go home and relax.



“His age is a problem because sometimes people get tired but one thing that is lacking is leadership. You can become old, but you put up proper institutions and you don’t need to go round but sit in your office and monitor every minister’s work, every institution and then be briefed,” he explained further.



Dr Hassan Ayariga said, the Presidency should be like any other public service, in that the age limit should be 65 years.



“If you are above 65 years, you should not contest for President.”