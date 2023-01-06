Your ‘Akonta’ mines comment has shown you don’t care about galamsey fight – Ohene Agyekum

Daniel Ohene Agyekum, Former Ghana Ambassador to the USA

Former Ghana Ambassador to the USA, Daniel Ohene Agyekum has intimated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent commentary claiming Akonta mines belonging to New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman not involved in galamsey was only a clever way to outwit individuals who are not smart.

Last Wednesday President addressing the Catholic Bishops at a meeting jumped to the defence of Akonta Mining Company Limited, claiming that the firm is not engaged in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



The Akonta mining firm was accused of mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western North Region without recourse to the law.



President Akufo-Addo at the said religious event stressed that the firm has not been involved in any wrongdoing.



“I want to assure you all that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any form of illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak,” he insisted.

However, Ambassador Agyekum thinks the President’s commentary ahead of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) finals investigations is worrying.



“I am worried. The way the president speaks on national issues, it’s unstatesmanlike. How do you speak when Akonta mines are being investigated? This is absolutely wrong.” He bemoaned.



“They don’t want us to speak, but you can sit when people who should know better are acting otherwise. He only spoke smartly to people, who could not read in between the lines. Some of us have seen that the President’s fight against galamsey is a fluke, he is not serious. He has just started 2023 on a bad note”, he observed.