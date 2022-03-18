Your Peduase retreat on E-Levy useless; waste of scarce resources – Okatakyie fires Akufo-Addo

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Host of ‘Asempa Yetia‘ on Power 97.9 FM Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has shot down the decision by the Akufo-Addo government to hold a crunch cabinet meeting at Peduase Lodge to deliberate on E-Levy and IMF.

The retreat is expected to begin from Thursday, March 17, to Sunday, March 20, 2022 to find solutions to the raging economic challenges.



The deliberations will be chaired by President Akufo-Addo, together with all NPP MPs, ministers, government appointees, and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership, a source from the government disclosed.



Joy News sources say the meeting will discuss whether the government should continue to push through with the E-levy Bill or resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the face of the current fiscal hurdles.



But on his programme on Thursday night, the firebrand broadcaster descended heavily on the government, describing the retreat as “useless” and waste to the scarce resources.



“What are you going to do there? Are you going to enjoy fresh air at Peduase?,” Okatakyie quizzed. “What have you been doing during your cabinet meetings?”

Okatakyie observed that the Akufo-Addo government is led by a bunch of “dead brains” whose style of governance is to lord on the people instead of serving them.



To him, the government’s high expenditure and borrowing to consume is the reason the country’s economy is crushing.



Economy



An economist with the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Godfred Bokpin, recently warned of a possible collapse of Ghana’s economy as the country’s debt stock hits high distress levels.



Prof. Bokpin reiterated that the current debt situation could get worse by the end of September if proper interventions are not implemented.

Currently, Ghana’s public debt stock stands at a staggering 341.8 billion Ghana cedis with a corresponding debt to GDP ratio of more than 77% as of September ending 2021.



This means if the country should share this amount across the country’s 30.8 million population, everyone will owe approximately 11,000 Ghana cedis.



The E-Levy bill that the government envisaged passing to support the government’s budget has been resisted by the Minority in Parliament.



Okatakyie believes the Akufo-Addo government has to desist from profligacy and focus on how to implement policies that will better the lives of Ghanaians.



He said the Akufo-Addo he supported while in opposition has become reckless while in power, owing to the country’s current debt stock and the development deficit.