Your ability to lie qualifies you to be a member of the NPP - Ex-presidential staffer

P.V Jantuah

Former Staffer at the Flagstaff House P.V Jantuah has indicated that in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lies reign supreme in everything.

He says the members of the governing political party are so gullible that they fall for lies people who need positions tell them.



P.V Jantuah cited Freddie Blay’s lies of providing vans for all constituencies in the country; a promise he could never fulfill but was voted into power as the party’s chairman.



“In NPP lies determine a lot of things. Like Freddie Blay’s lies that won him the Chairmanship position. I want to know when the vans will be provided for the constituencies. I’ve not seen that of Manhyia North or Manhyia South. Even my own hometown Offinso North I’ve not seen theirs,” he said.

He said if a National Officer could deceive party members and be voted into power with lies; it’s very worrying and evident that the party believes in lies.



Jantuah indicated that the NPP cannot change and will continue to be hinged on lies and deception but will not have their way because Ghanaians have learnt and will deal with them squarely.