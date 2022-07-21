Your ambition to lead NPP ‘non-existent’ - Sam George tells Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to stop embarrassing the country with his recent commentary on the Ghana Card as a travel document.



In a Facebook post, the MP stated that comments by the Vice President that diasporans could travel into the country without applying for visas once they obtain the Ghana Card positioned him as someone who was ‘inept and clueless’ about matters concerning international air travel.



According to him, it is the same reasons of not heeding to corrections that has contributed to his “spectacular failure as Head of the Economic Management Team” following nonadherence to two instances of public clarification by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, that the Ghana Card was not yet ready for use as a travel document.

While urging Dr. Bawumia to remain silent as he appears more intelligent, Sam George urged the Veep to focus on what he described as Bawumia's non-existent quest to lead NPP.



“With all the noise Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is making about using the Ghana Card as a travel document, it is clear to me how inept and clueless he is.



“I am challenging him to travel from Ghana to any Country and present his Ghana Card both at the airline boarding desk and Ghana Immigration departure desk. He should also present his Ghana Card to the Border Control officers at JFK or London Heathrow.



“How such unintelligent commentary is being bellowed by the Vice President of our Country even when the Foreign Affairs Minister has had to twice in 3 months correct him is worrying. Being so witless is the obvious reason for his spectacular failure as Head of the Economic Management Team.



“Can someone tell our Vice President that he actually appears more intelligent when he is silent and gleefully nodding his head. He should stop embarrassing our Country and think of how to salvage whatever is left of his non-existent ambition to lead the NPP,” Sam George wrote on his timeline.





