Your ambitious and afterthought agenda 111 cannot be completed in 18 months - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Although President Akufo-Addo has described his Agenda 111 project as the never seen before health infrastructure in the country, former President John Dramani Mahama has described it as an ambitious agenda and an afterthought.

He asserted that the hospitals would not be completed before the NPP leaves office.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday [August 17, 2021] cut sod for the commencement of work on 88 of the 111 hospital projects.



He said the hospitals will be completed within 18 months.



The president also disclosed that each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million.



“So far sites have been identified for 88 of the 111 hospitals, and after cutting the sod, work on the other 87 sites will also commence today [Tuesday].”

“The acquisition of the remaining 13 sites will be completed shortly for work to begin. Each hospital is being constructed at a cost of $16.88 million, i.e. $12.88 million for construction and $4 million for medical equipment, and all the hospitals are to be completed in 18 months and works will begin on the regional and other hospitals in the latter part of the year.”



But Mr. is doubting the completion date for the projects.



Speaking with on GBC Radio in the Upper East as part of his thank-you tour he said: “It is only an afterthought that suddenly they realized that they must be doing some infrastructure and Agenda 111 has been conjured with no transparency as to how the money for the projects are going to be procured.”



“Is it going to lead to more borrowing when we already have such a high level [of debt],” he questioned further.



He added: “Government should avert its mind and try to finish some of those projects including some of those that they themselves have initiated.”