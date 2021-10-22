Your apology is not enough, build Cape Coast harbour - NDC to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has stated that the apology rendered to the people of the region for denying that he promised to construct a harbour in the region is not enough.

The party said the President insulted the residents by denying the promise, broke his oath of office to remain truthful to Ghanaians, and must come back to the region and use the same medium he used in making the statement to apologize.



Secretary of the region George Justice Authur at a press conference said the residents in Ogua will demand the harbour come what may.



President Akufo-Addo has admitted that he made an error when he stated that he never promised to construct a harbour in Cape Coast.



President Nana Akufo Addo had said on a Cape Coast-based radio station, Eagle FM, that he never promised to build a harbour in the Central Regional capital while campaigning in the run-up to the 2020 elections.



The facts, however, showed otherwise since the promise was captured on page 159 of the 2020 manifesto of the governing NPP.

Since that interview, he has come under attack from critics with several media firms fact-checking his comments.



When asked about the status of a promise to build an airport and a harbour in Cape Coast, the President said, “The commitment was never to (build) a harbour. It was to a landing site. It is very, very important. And you look into page 88 of the NPP manifesto for the 2020 election. It’s very clear”.



He then went on to list landing site projects that the government had initiated in the Central region, going further to say that it was similar landing sites that the party promised to build in Cape Coast and not a harbour.



“As far as the harbour (is concerned), we have to be clear in our mind, we never committed ourselves… I never said I was going to build a harbour in Cape Coast. I said I was going to build a landing site, and that would start next year,” he said.



But appearing on Peace Fm today, October 21, 2021, he admitted that his denial was an error and that the party indeed made that promise.

”I made a mistake. Let me confess. I made a mistake”’ he told host Sefa Kayi.



He, therefore, apologised to Ghanaians for the error, adding, after re-examining the manifesto, he realized, he made a mistake.



But Justice Arthur says the apology is not enough and the President must deliver on the promise.



He stated that the Vice President in 2020 delivered this promise at the launch of the party’s manifesto and the President must deliver on it.



“We want the harbour you promised us. At page 160 of your manifesto, you promised to build a harbour in Ogua. You also promised to build an Airport in Ogua. You must deliver on the promises. You swore an oath to be truthful at all times to the people and so, do not break your oath of office. We want these projects, Mr. President. Your apology is not enough,” he added.