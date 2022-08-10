0
Menu
News

Your appointees' failures reflect Cabinet decisions – Akufo-Addo told

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo1212111313131113 President Akufo-Addo

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A local governance analyst has called on Ghanaians not to worry their heads over the president’s decision against reshuffling his appointees despite clamours for it.

In Mr Amon Kotei’s view, the President’s stance is "much ado about nothing".

Speaking on Accra100.5 FM’s evening news on Monday, August 8, 2022, Mr Kotei stressed that the performance of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees is tied to the decisions taken by the president at his Cabinet meetings.

"Their failures are a result of the decision taken at the Cabinet," he said, maintaining that the President is not ready to do things differently.

He noted that the President is averse to change, hence his reluctance to reshuffle his appointees.

Mr Kotei further added that the President has lost touch with reality on the ground.

"The performance of the current appointees has dovetailed into the high levels of corruption in the government," he stated.

He said GHS50 billion has been lost to corruption since 2017, per the Auditor-General’s report, under the watch of the President with the same appointees.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six