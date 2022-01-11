Your appointment does not make you a PRO for government – Captain Smart to Adom-Otchere

Captain Smart has called out Paul Adom-Otchere over GACL's christmas expenditure

GACL cost of Christmas decorations at KIA questioned

Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere for defending Christmas decorations at KIA



Captain Smart descends on government over hardship in Ghana



Captain Smart, the host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV has descended heavily on fellow journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere.



Paul Adom-Otchere who doubles as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited has recently been in the news following reports on the cost of Christmas decorations mounted at the Kotoka International Airport.



According to Captain Smart, the defense by Paul Adom-Otchere who has described the expenditure by GACL as the lowest since 2016, goes out of his duties as a board chair.

“It is not wrong for a journalist to be given a government appointment. But when government gives you an appointment it doesn’t make you a PRO for the government. Tell Paul Adom-Otchere that he is not a PRO for the government,” he stated.



According to Captain Smart, the persistent spirited defense mounted by his colleague journalist in favour of the government makes him a politician and thus urged Mr Adom-Otchere to consider ditching journalism to go into politics full time.



“You are the first person who is a journalist to be given an appointment by the government. For me I think you should wear your political gown and be on the political platform. You can state the facts as a journalist but you can't come in to throw a defense for the government. You can claim the Christmas trees cost GHC34,000 that’s a lie, it is GHC118,920,” he fumed.



The morning show host questioned the decision to spend such an amount on Christmas decorations instead of putting the money to other important use.



“You spent over GHC118,000 on Christmas trees and you later turn around to claim that you had sponsorship. Why didn’t you acquire sponsorship to fix leaking roofs at the airport? Is Christmas tree what Ghana needs?” Captain Smart questioned.

Following reports of the GACL’s Christmas decorations cost, Paul Adom-Otchere came out to defend the expenditure describing it as the least expensive done since 2017.



According to the GACL board chair, the state agency contracted two entities who provided their services at a cost of GHC34,000 and GHC85,000 respectively



He noted that the purpose of the Christmas decorations at the airport was “to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.”



