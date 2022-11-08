3
Menu
News

Your appointment is phenomenal – Kumasi Tech. Uni. Teachers Assoc. to new GES Ag. D-G

99399716 Dr Eric Nkansah

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Kumasi Technical University Chapter of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana has congratulated Dr Eric Nkansah on his appointment as the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

In a statement, the Kumasi Technical University Chapter said the technical university fraternity is highly elated by Dr Nkansah’s “firm disposition, conduct and positive attitude to work.”

It indicated: “Your appointment is phenomenal and historical because you are by far the youngest to have held this position.”

It urged the newly-appointed acting Director-General to “justify the role of young people in high-level leadership for national development.”

Dr Nkansah was formerly a lecturer at Kumasi Technical University.

Meanwhile, three teacher unions across the country have declared a strike action over the appointment of the Acting D-G.

They include the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

They argue that Dr Nkansah is a banker and not a teacher and hence does not merit the position.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry