Your appointment should bring a sigh of relief to NPP - Fmr. MP counsels

Mr. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

While congratulating all the newly appointed Deputy National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Managing Director of the Ghana Digital Centres (GDC), Mr. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has reposed confidence in the leadership.

According to him, the appointment is a result of hard work, commitment, dedication, and selfless sacrifices to the ideals of the Party.



"This appointment in itself brings a wind of a much-awaited change and marks a historic achievement. I wish you much success in the challenging task that lies ahead of you," Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang in a statement said.



The former NPP Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North promised his full support to the party at all levels.

"I am of the firm conviction that you eminently qualify for this demanding office in these momentous times, and I assure you of the full support.



"We have no equivocation in our minds that your inclusion at the helm and your recognized expertise will give a strong impetus to the actions of the New Patriotic Party," he stated.



The former MP added: "Our efforts in the cause of breaking the 8 as well as lending continued support for the various constructive initiatives launched by the President to provide sustainable development for the good people of this country especially, during this difficult economic situation."