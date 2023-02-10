Your arrogance and intransigence have brought us here – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta

John Mahama (lefts) reacts to ex-Chief Justice joining pensioners demo againts govts DDEP

Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, over the economic hardship in the country.

In a post shared on Facebook, on Friday, February 10, 2023, Mahama said that Akufo-Addo’s pride and Ofori-Atta’s incompetence are what have led the country to his point.



He added that he consulted all stakeholders in the country to find a solution to Ghana’s problems when the country was having some economic challenges during his presidency but Akufo-Addo is refusing to listen to advice.



“When I noticed we were running into an economic ditch, I made several calls for a genuine dialogue and national consensus on an economic programme.



“The arrogance and intransigence of a President, and incompetence of a Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team have led us here.



“We could have forged a broad non-partisan consensus on the IMF bailout and accompanying debt restructuring programme. Alas, it seems too late now!” parts of the post the former president shared read.

Mahama made these remarks while reacting to news reports of the former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, joining retirees picketing the Ministry of Finance in Accra.



The pensioners have been picketing at the premises of the ministry since Monday, February 6, 2023, over the government’s plan to include their bonds in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



Captured in a front-seat position at the premises of the Ministry of Finance, the former Chief Justice has in hand a wooden placard.



Her placard read: “We use our bond yields to pay our: rents, medical bills, electricity, water bills.”



