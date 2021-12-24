Your blackmail of Bagbin won’t do you any good – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Alban Bagbin and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

North Tongu Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has condemned the leader of the Majority Group in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for his claims against the Speaker of Parliament.

The Suame Member of Parliament said it is possible that the Speaker of Parliament is carrying out plans to stall business of the house due to his insistence on getting the Minister for Finance to allocate 1.72 billion Ghana cedis to Parliament.



“The day when this budget came to be presented, we had to be at the Speaker’s place for close to an hour. We were not coming out. Why were we not coming out because we had a Speaker who told the Finance Minister that because we had not given Parliament an amount of GHS 1.72 billion that the Speaker had requested the Finance Minister to give to Parliament, he will ensure that the budget will be rejected.



“He even said to him that he does not want to remind him of what his own father did to President Hilla Limann. All that is playing out is to satisfy what the Speaker indicated at the very beginning of the presentation of the budget. The people of this country ought to know the mindset of the Speaker with respect to this budget. With all that is playing out.”



But in a post shared on social media reacting to the claims made by the Majority leader, Samuel Okudeto Ablakwa condemned Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s use of blackmail and effort to throw dust at the Speaker.



To him, “If President Akufo-Addo could increase his allocation to the Office of Government Machinery from GHS2.5billion to GHS3.1billion and at the same time raise his Contingency Vote from GHS186.8million to GHS933million (a staggering 431.5% increase); what is wrong if the head of the legislature demands that the organ he leads be accorded its fair share?”



He argued that “Rt. Hon. Speaker Bagbin has long advocated publicly for equitable resources to strengthen the legislature and the judiciary—he’s consistently argued that allocating at least 2% of GDP for the other two arms of government will make our democracy healthier as there can be real checks and balances to deliver on the legitimate expectations of the Ghanaian people”.

Government should stop these spurious attempts at looking for scapegoats to blame for its well-deserved disastrous inability to railroad obnoxious policies such as the E-Levy, and rather pull the brakes by listening to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians — for the voice of the people is certainly the voice of God (Vox Populi, Vox Dei).