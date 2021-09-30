Your ‘bogus, mischievous’ campaign against Chief of Staff won’t work - Dafeamekpor told

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party has described as ‘misleading and mischievous’ allegations leveled against the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare by the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

According to Razak, the assertions of the NDC are without merit and borne out sheer propaganda to denigrate the Chief of Staff.



Dealing with the substance of the allegations of the auctioning vehicles of Kumasi Technical University, Razak posed some questions to Dafeamekpor which he holds will help discover the truth and also deflate the argument being espoused by the Minority MP.



Razak urged media practitioners to stay true to the tenets of having a balanced view on an issue before reporting it. He maintains that such practice will put in the bin the penchant by some persons for making wild allegations against punish officials.



Razak suspected that a plot has been hatched by the opposition NDC to cause the Chief of Staff some shame but it will not as the Chief of Staff has at all times acted in the interest of the country.



Read his post below

Chief of Staff Frema Opare Is Innocent and Harmless As Doves: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



I read misleading and mischievous propaganda on some online portals targeting the Chief of Staff Frema Opare sponsored by NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor.



According to Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor, "he has information that the Chief of Staff has written to several state institutions calling on them to make available cars and other state properties to be auctioned.



“That he has sued the State over the public auction of nine unserviceable vehicles belonging to the Kumasi Technical University, and he is in Court to seek the declaration that the Chief of Staff has no authority to approve the disposal of the nine vehicles in the possession of the Kumasi Technical University by auction sale"



How does this bogus allegation by NDC MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor against the Chief Staff Frema Opare amount to the Chief of Staff being fingered in auctioning of several state properties?

Respectfully, some journalists need to exhibit the highest standards of professionalism and avoid sensational headlines.



However, I would like to ask these simple questions:



1. Did it occur to Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor to find out whether the alleged approval by Chief of Staff to auction the nine vehicles of Kumasi Technical University was done in response perhaps by a request from the Management of the Kumasi Technical University?



2. What efforts has Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor put in to assist the State to deal with the 250 vehicles belonging to the State which were auctioned by John Mahama's Government between December 23, 2016, and January 7, 2017, in the period of the transition when the NDC had been heavily defeated by the New Patriotic Party?



3. What efforts has Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor put in to assist the State to investigate NDC officials who invited some STC Staff to the then Flagstaff House to give auction exercise a semblance of proper valuation while some appointees of John Mahama put their own values on the State Vehicles and subsequently auctioned to themselves?

3. Can Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor help the State to investigate and prosecute the Mahama's appointees who auctioned State Vehicles which were barely two years old in clear breach of the law?



It is important to state that Ghana is blessed to have a selfless and incorruptible female Chief of Staff in the person of Hon. Frema Opare, and the majority of Ghanaians have absolute confidence in her that she can never bring herself so low to the extent of involving herself in auctioning of several state properties without any legal justification.



Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor failed to even establish that the supposed approval of auction of Kumasi Technical University's vehicles was for the personal benefit of the Chief of Staff.



Hon. Frema Opare is clean, innocent and harmless as doves and no amount of propaganda by some elements within and without the NDC can bring her down.



The Chief of Staff Frema Opare is absolutely not fingered in auctioning of several State properties as reported by some online news portals.

Therefore, I would like to urge the general public to completely disregard such malicious publication against the Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Opare.



Clearly judging by the action of the NDC Member of Parliament, Hon. Rockson, one can confidently state that the Member of Parliament is engaging in dishonorable propaganda may be out of ignorance and arrogance.



What is wrong with approving the auctioning of UNSERVICEABLE VEHICLES by the Chief of Staff?



There is absolutely nothing wrong here because that is what sensible and proactive people do when the assets cannot be repaired at a reasonable cost.



Such unserviceable assets are auctioned and whatever is gained from the auction would be used to contribute towards replacing the auctioned assets.