Your boys lied about me, let’s have an open conversation - Koku Anyidoho tells Mahama

Former NDC General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to have an open conversation with him on issues regarding some accusations by John Mahama’s boys.



According to him, these conversations will bring an end to issues he has with John Mahama.



He explains that several attempts to meet John Mahama has proven futile as the then Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah plainly told him, he had been informed to engage him, Koku Anyidoho.



Speaking on the ‘Ade Akye Abia’ show on Okay FM he said claims that he hates the former president are false but his issue with him is that the former president has failed to dispel lies propagated about him by his boys.

He said for him to be at peace with John Mahama, an open conversation must be had.



“I never went to John Mahama’s office when he was president, I was considered an enemy to him. But did he do anything to dispel that information?” he said



“I’m calling on Former President John Dramani Mahama to an open conversation if I ever disrespected him. I want him to tell the whole world. It gets to a point in a man’s life time when you must call. Meet me and let’s talk about it if I have ever disrespected you. Your boys have lied about me, created stories even to the point of that of my daughter last year that I killed my daughter and that I have been taking you John Mahama to a shrine, I will meet you John Mahama in an open debate. Speak to me and I will speak to you and I will tell you things that you did against Atta-Mills,” he said.



When asked why he hasn’t taken the steps to meet the former president for a discussion, Koku Anyidoho gave details of how he was rejected and prevented from seeing Mahama.



“… Ask Julius Debrah, the number of times I will drive to his house in Dome. Take me to John Mahama only for Julius to tell me that look ‘we no go fit be buddies again, the people give us pressure say we for dawg you’. Go and ask him, (Julius) at his office. Go and ask Nii Lante why he is insulting me and calling me a vagabond. I don’t mean anybody ill,” Koku stated on the show.