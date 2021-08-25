Your call for new constitution ambitious – Lecturer tells #FixTheCountry campaigners

Dr Kobby Mensah, a lecturer with the University of Ghana Business School

Dr Kobby Mensah, a lecturer with the University of Ghana Business School has encouraged the #FixTheCountry campaigners to rethink their call for a totally new constitution.

According to him the demand for a new constitution is unrealistic and must be ditched with immediate effect.



He rather urged them to put together all their reservations about the constitution and send it to the right authority for possible amendment.



Dr Kobby Mensah, however, agrees that aspects of the constitution requires amendment but a wholesale change is impossible.



“So if the leadership wants to address the issues that they have actually put out, I think it will be in the right direction because the country itself has gone through constitutional review.

“They have collected opinions from different sectors of society and everybody is actually saying the constitution has to be reviewed. Obviously to call for a new constitution will be too ambitious, but the entire country has at one point indicated that at some point there must be a review of the constitution,” Mensah said.



Conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign are currently on a campaign to get one million signatures to force the government to abandon the current 1992 constitution and adopt a new one.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a member of the group maintains that the 1992 constitution is threat to the democracy of the country and must be binned for a new one.