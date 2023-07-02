Your call on the judiciary to be impartial was bold and needed to be said – MP to Opuni

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, former General Secretary of the Christian Council

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has praised Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, for asking the judiciary to be impartial.

The legislator believed that what the man of God said was true and needed to be said.



The man of God asked the judiciary to work hard to regain Ghanaians’ trust in the court’s ability to deliver justice.



Addressing Judges and attorneys on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Kumasi during the 41st anniversary of Martyrs Day, which celebrates the kidnapping and assassination of three High Court Judges and a retired Army Officer, the Theologian claimed many Ghanaians had lost faith in the court to provide justice.



Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, a Lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), stated that there were allegations circulating around that some attorneys and judges conspired together in return for goats and envelopes when cases are brought before them.



He further stated that the judges are sometimes handed estates in exchange for a favour.



“There’s still a notion in this country that justice is for the highest bidder, justice is for the privileged individual. That is why there are people who still hold the notion in this country, the perception that justice is better served at the shrine than the court.

"We are in Kumasi, and many people seeking justice rather prefer invoking the wrath of deities and consulting shrines to settle their matter rather than going to court.



“So, there are those who think going to court is a waste of time. They trust the shrines and prayer centres more than you people. We need to work on this. Forty-one years ago, we condemned, and we continue, today we are still condemning acts of injustice in this country, and we are still moving on.”



In response, Dr. Apaak praised the Reverend Minister for having the bravery to make such bold statements.



He described the remarks as frank, adding that the points addressed by the man of God were accurate and needed to be stated.



He hoped the statements would lead to introspection, reflection, and constructive change.



“I commend Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong highly for his bold, candid, and honest speech during the 41st Martyrs Day Memorial Service. The truth must be stated, with the hope that it will lead to introspection, reflection, and positive change. I couldn’t agree more. See attached!” he said in a tweet.