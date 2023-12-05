Your certificate does not matter anymore when you complete school in Ghana – Delivery man shares experience

A Ghanaian delivery man named Emmanuel has expressed disappointment in the country’s job-seeking system.

Emmanuel graduated with an HND in Engineering, a qualification he obtained from Accra Technical University and he is saying it hasn’t been easy for him to get a job in the country despite his level of education.



Speaking with Abigail Boakye Johnson on GhanaWeb’s Everyday People, the delivery guy mentioned that he had written a number of job applications but none went through.



He added that in order to find work to do to survive, he joined the delivery business which a friend introduced him to.



“When I completed school in 2020. I started in 2017. There was no job after the National Service, and things were very down. So, my friend introduced me to the delivery business. I was in that business for a while before I switched from normal delivery to bolt delivery. I have been doing the business for three years now”, he said.



“My certificate is at home. In Ghana, your certificate doesn’t matter anymore after you complete school. The certificate is at home resting. It’s not that I am dumb, I graduated with a second-class upper in engineering. If we were close to my residence, I would have shown you the number of job applications I have written including the CVs. We are waiting for the slave ship to come and take us away”, he added.

Aside from attaining a certificate in Engineering, Emmanuel has a certificate in Scaffolding, with the latter he sometimes works with to earn additional money.



Emmanuel has not given up on finding a job but he wishes to travel outside the country. He believes that is the only way he can make it in life.



Watch the interview below:







ED/OGB