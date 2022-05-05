Your comments are unacceptable - Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

E-Levy was implemented on May 1

The rate was reduced from 1.75% to 1.50%



Mahama promises to repeal the levy in next administration



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, has said, Godfred Yeboah Dame's comments about the performance of Godwin Edudzi-Tamakloe, the lawyer for the three Minority members who were seeking an injunction on the E-Levy in the Supreme Court is unacceptable.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice after the court dismissed the injunction motion noted that the performance of Edudzi-Tamakloe in court during the hearing of the injunction application was embarrassing.



Dame in his assertion indicated that Edudzi-Tamakloe failed to provide evidence to back his arguments in the Supreme Court.

“You saw what happened in court today. It was an embarrassing spectacle. The lawyer clearly was not able to demonstrate any form of irregularities with proceedings in Parliament. The court asked him, is there any record that indicates that X number of MPs walked out at a certain stage?" he quizzed.



“He obviously said no, there was no evidence indicating whether there was a headcount of a number of MPs present in Parliament who voted to support the bill. There was also nothing indicated by the lawyer which suggests there was a walkout of X number of MPs, so I think we should ignore all that propaganda,” Dame explained.



But in a reaction on Joy FM's 'Top Story', Wednesday, May 4, Dafeamekpor held that Dame in criticising his colleague did not also provide any evidence to back his claims.



“You could make your legal argument, you could say that your argument as canvassed in opposition to the application prevailed, that is what we say as lawyers. But don’t tell the general public that his performance today was embarrassing,” he said.



Dafeamekpor noted he was proud of Edudzi-Tamakloe's performance while raising his argument before the Justices of the Supreme Court.

He added that “as a practising lawyer who has also practised before in Supreme Court on several occasions, I think Edudzi distinguished himself.”



He said, during the Court proceedings, he observed that the Godfred Dame was given an ample time of 25 minutes to speak without being stopped, whereas Edudzi talked for around 55 minutes and was interrupted by practically all of the judges, with the exception of Justice Mariam Owusu.



“Edudzi-Tamakloe was answering about four questions at the time from the judges. The judges didn’t hound the A-G in that manner. At a point, four judges were asking Edudzi four different questions at the same time, he was able to respond to each and every one of them. For the AG to miss a course and take to the media to say that his performance today was embarrassing, is with all due respect to him, unacceptable,” Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor stressed.



