Your comments on corruption are laughable – Obiri Boahen to Mahama

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has reacted to comments made by ex-President John Mahama, stating that he[ John Mahama] handled corruption better than this current administration under President Akufo-Addo.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that comparing his achievement in fighting corruption to what is currently existing he has done better. According to him, he jailed appointees who were found guilty of corruption while others resigned. However, such development is yet to occur in the Akufo-Addo led government.



Reacting to these comments, Obiri Boahen only described the former President’s posture as laughable, suggesting that the former President’s name should not be included in the list of persons who are vigorously fighting corruption.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben show, he stated: “John Mahama’s words on corruption are laughable. I will just burst into laughter. When we talk about the fight against corruption, how at all do we make mention of John Mahama? He probably stumbled over his words or someone was speaking and he decided to contribute to the person’s speech. I won’t believe he really said that. When we are talking about people who have the guts to fight corruption, why do we mention John Mahama?”

Former President Mahama touted his achievements in the fights against corruption in an interview on a Tamale-based radio station during his thank-you tour of the Northern Region.



Meanwhile, the ex-President has charged the newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to be neutral in discharging his duties.