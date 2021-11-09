Your conduct reckless, irresponsible - TESCON to Sosu

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu

The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) branch of the student wing of the New Patriotic Party, TESCON, has hit out at the member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu over his alleged role in the blockage of roads in some communities in the constituency during a protest on October, 25, 2021.

At a press conference held on Monday, November 8 , 2021 executives of TESCON-UPSA implicated Sosu in what they contend to be violence that marred the demonstration.



They also criticized him for not availing himself to the police for the law to take what in their view will be due course.



The group further debunked claims of the NPP government not undertaking road projects in the constituency, listing some of projects which have been embarked on by the government in the constituency.



“he Member of Parliament for Madina. Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu, following his role in a protest by residents of the Ayi Mensah, Kweiman, Danfa, Adoteiman and Otinibi stretch of the la Nkwatanang-Madina municipality that sadly saw scene of violence and destruction of state property.



“We want to emphasis that our reservations have nothing to do with the demonstrations, which of course is a constitutional right of every citizen, but rather the violence and destruction of state property that was evidently instigated by the Member of Parliament, for which the honorable member in the name of parliamentary immunity has been trying to avoid taking responsibility for his actions.

“In fact in an interview with the director of public affairs of the Ghana police service, on the 1st of November, 2021 the police administration made it clear that the Hon member is not being chased or harassed by the police for merely leading a demonstration as some elements within the NDC keep speculating, but rather, for his role in fomenting the violence that broke out during the protest.



“We also find the way, the Member of Parliament has conducted himself after the turn of events very disappointing especially considering the fact that, the honorable member is a lawyer and thus ought to be the first person to uphold the law and not break them and then try to run away from the consequences in the name of parliamentary immunity.".



Read the full statement below



